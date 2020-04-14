Saturday 23 November 2024

Lilly to test Olumiant as option for COVID-19

Biotechnology
14 April 2020
USA-based Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has joined a large and rapidly growing list of drugmakers working on therapies to combat COVID-19, with the inclusion of Olumiant (baricitinib) in a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-backed trial.

Olumiant will now be included as an arm in the Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial. The study will test the product as a potential treatment for people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The study will begin this month in the USA, with a planned expansion to additional sites including Europe and Asia. Results are expected within the next two months.

