"Founded in 2013, MedGenome currently has a Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) facility in California that houses sequencing platforms such as Illumina’s NovaSeq, HiSeq X, HiSeq 2500, and the MiSeq."

"In addition to our wet-lab capabilities, we have built proprietary solutions to enable pharma and biotech companies accelerate their early drug discovery pipeline as well as aid in biomarker discovery for their companion diagnostics programs. Our proprietary cancer immunotherapy solution, OncoPept combines tumor-derived genomic and transcriptomic data to map the molecular features of the tumor and predict personalized cancer immunotherapy combinations with neoantigen vaccines for therapy. MedGenome was awarded the MedTech Breakthrough award for Biomedical research in 2018."