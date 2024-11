Celularity is a USA-based start-up seeking to source, develop and deploy transformative therapies derived from the placenta.

The company, which is aiming to treat complex medical conditions including hematological and solid tumors, autoimmune disease, diabetes, as well as degenerative effects of aging, combines the assets of Celgene and other firms backing Celularity.

It is hoped that Celularity's cell and tissue regenerative products will reverse life-threatening diseases and extend the healthy human lifespan.