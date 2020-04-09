New task force to manage COVID-19 efforts in Europe

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has set out guiding principles for its newly-formed COVID-19 EMA pandemic Task Force (COVID-ETF).

The group will be tasked with helping EU countries to handle the development, authorization and safety monitoring of therapeutics and vaccines intended for treatment or prevention of COVID-19.

COVID-ETF has been formed under the EMA’s health threat plan, with the purpose of drawing on the expertise of regulators and all other parties to ensure a fast and coordinated response to the pandemic.