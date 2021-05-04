Avrobio shares suffer on forced change to gene therapy development

Shares in US gene therapy company Avrobio (Nasdaq: AVRO) closed 19% lower on Monday.

This followed the company’s update on its regulatory plans for AVR-RD-01, the first investigational lentiviral gene therapy for Fabry disease.

"We believe we have a potential new path to pursue full approval for investigational AVR-RD-01 as a first-line therapy for Fabry disease"The update came as a result of a recent regulatory development for a rival Fabry disease therapy, as well as Avrobio’s receipt of minutes from the company’s Type B meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 31.