Genentech's Swati Tole named CMO at Capsida

Capsida Biotherapeutics, a US biotech creating a new class of targeted gene therapies using its adeno-associated virus (AAV) engineering and cargo development platform, has named Swati Tole (pictured) as the company’s first chief medical officer.

The appointment has been announced just two weeks after Capsida emerged from stealth mode with $140 million of capital, including $90 million from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), as part of a multi-year strategic collaboration and option agreement.

Dr Tole brings extensive drug development experience including senior-level leadership positions in the biotech industry across a wide spectrum of disease areas including rheumatology, gastroenterology, hepatology, and infectious diseases.