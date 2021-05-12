Saturday 23 November 2024

Genentech's Swati Tole named CMO at Capsida

Biotechnology
12 May 2021
swati_tole_large

Capsida Biotherapeutics, a US biotech creating a new class of targeted gene therapies using its adeno-associated virus (AAV) engineering and cargo development platform, has named Swati Tole (pictured) as the company’s first chief medical officer.

The appointment has been announced just two weeks after Capsida emerged from stealth mode with $140 million of capital, including $90 million from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), as part of a multi-year strategic collaboration and option agreement.

Dr Tole brings extensive drug development experience including senior-level leadership positions in the biotech industry across a wide spectrum of disease areas including rheumatology, gastroenterology, hepatology, and infectious diseases.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Alchemab raises £60 million in Series A financing
15 April 2021
Biotechnology
Avrobio shares suffer on forced change to gene therapy development
4 May 2021
Biotechnology
CRISPR Therapeutics inks deal with Nkarta on gene-edited cell therapies for cancer
7 May 2021
Biotechnology
Capsida inks deal with Lilly's Prevail
5 January 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze