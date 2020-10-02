Chiesi and Protalix announce launch of an EAP for Fabry disease candidate

Family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici and Israeli biopharma Protalix BioTherapeutics (TASE: PLX) have announced the launch of an expanded access program (EAP) in the USA for pegunigalsidase alfa for the proposed treatment of Fabry disease.
A biologics license application (BLA) for pegunigalsidase alfa is currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This EAP will run concurrently with Protalix's ongoing Phase III clinical program.
Marcel van Kuijck, global head of medical affairs at Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, said: “The launch of this EAP for pegunigalsidase alfa is another example of Chiesi's and Protalix's shared commitment to support patients whose condition cannot be adequately treated by currently available FDA-approved therapies for Fabry disease.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze