Moderna partners with Chiesi on PAH research

US messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines specialist Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) saw its share close up 2.9% on Wednesday and rise a further 2.7% to $70.70 pre-market today, after it announced a collaboration with Italian family-controlled Chiesi Farmaceutici aimed at the discovery and development of mRNA therapeutics for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare disease with an incidence of 2-5 per million adults.
PAH is a progressive disorder characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs with concomitant right heart failure. There is an unmet medical need for novel treatments that could delay, or reverse, the disease progression in patients.
Under the terms of the agreement, Moderna will lead discovery efforts, leveraging its leading mRNA technology and delivery platforms along with Chiesi’s expertise in the field of PAH biology. Chiesi will lead development and worldwide commercialization activities and will fund all expenses related to the collaboration.
