Small company could make a big impact in PAH, says analyst

Privately-held Chinese company Gmax Biopharm has announced that the first patient has received its humanized monoclonal antibody, GMA301, as part of investigations around the drug’s efficacy for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

As the drug is administered intravenously, and can be dosed on a monthly schedule because of its long-lasting half-life, it may be more convenient and increase therapy compliance for patients, according to GlobalData.

'If similar results are confirmed in human trials, PAH can be turned into a manageable disease'