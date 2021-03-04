$107 million write off follows failure of PAH drug Trevyent

A regulatory filing in the USA reveals that United Therapeutics (Nasdaq: UTHR) will drop development of Trevyent (treprostinil), an experimental pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drug.

Shares in the firm slipped 2% following the announcement, although it was not unexpected, given previous negative feedback from the US regulator, including a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in 2020.

The final decision to pull the plug came after a Food and Drug Administration meeting in which United discussed plans for a resubmission.