Fabry cure could make Avrobio the only game in town

In Cambridge, USA, just around the corner from fellow gene therapy specialist bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE), a less well-known biotech startup could be about to shake up the market for certain rare disease therapies.
Like bluebird, Avrobio (Nasdaq: AVRO) is pursuing an ex vivo technique, genetically modifying a person’s own bone marrow cells to deliver novel, healthy genes to people suffering from very rare and very serious inherited disorders.
While the firm has not been in the limelight as much as its more famous neighbor, a recent positive data update could help to change that.
