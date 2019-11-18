Protalix shares jump on progress of pegunigalsidase alfa

Israeli drugmaker Protalix BioTherapeutics (TASE: PLX) closed 40% up on Monday amid good news for pegunigalsidase alfa, the Fabry disease candidate that it is advancing alongside its development and commercialization partner, Chiesi Farmaceutici.

The companies have held a successful Type B Pre-Biologics License Application (BLA) meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), during which they reached alignment with the FDA on the Accelerated Approval pathway for pegunigalsidase alfa.

Route to market established