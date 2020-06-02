Sunday 24 November 2024

HHS throws $628 million more at Emergent BioSolutions COVID-19 contract

2 June 2020
The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has added $628 million to its contract with Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) to advance manufacturing capabilities and capacity for a potential COVID-19 vaccine as well as therapeutics.

This task order, which is part of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, falls under an existing contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

"Securing more manufacturing capacity here in America will help get a vaccine to American patients without a day wasted"Under the task order, Emergent will commit contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) drug substance and drug product manufacturing capacity valued at approximately $542.75 million for production of COVID-19 vaccine candidates through 2021, in addition to an investment of approximately $85.5 million for the rapid expansion of Emergent’s viral and non-viral CDMO fill/finish capacity for vaccine and therapeutic manufacturing.

Lilly breaks new ground in anti-COVID-19 development
2 June 2020
Vaccine companies 'all in to fight COVID-19'
30 May 2020
WHO launches new technology access initiative for COVID-19
29 May 2020
Markets maul Emergent over end to HHS deal
8 November 2021


Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

