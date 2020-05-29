WHO launches new technology access initiative for COVID-19

A new technology access pool for COVID-19 has been launched by the World Health Organization (WHO), together with 30 countries and multiple international partners and institutions.

The COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) is aimed at making vaccines, tests, treatments and other health technologies to fight COVID-19 accessible to all.

President Carlos Alvarado of Costa Rica, who first proposed the initiative, said the C-TAP would “ensure the latest and best science benefits all of humanity.”