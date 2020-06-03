US trade body sues for access to controversial malaria drug in COVID-19

A legal challenge from healthcare professionals in the USA will seek to end “arbitrary interference” from the US regulator over the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

Tucson, Arizona-based trade group the Association of American Physicians & Surgeons (AAPS) has launched the suit, alleging that “the FDA continues to block Americans' access to this medication.”

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, unstructured data from the epicenter of the outbreak suggested a degree of efficacy in combating the infection.