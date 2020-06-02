Sunday 24 November 2024

Nanolek plans development of vaccine against COVID-19

Pharmaceutical
2 June 2020
nanolek-large

The Russian drugmaker Nanolek has started the development of its own vaccine against COVID-19, and has submitted documents for the production of hydroxychloroquine, a medication which is used in Russia to treat coronavirus, according to the company, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

An official press spokesman for Nanolek told in an interview with the Russian Forbes magazine that, despite the ongoing development of hundreds of vaccines against CoV2 in the world at present, as part of its plans, the company is developing its own product.

According to Nanolek, currently it is in the process of obtaining an active ingredient, while its vaccine will be based on a recombinant protein molecule. It will be comprised of two parts, the first of which will direct the body's immune response to SARS-CoV2, while the second will strengthen it.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russia’s Nanolek eyes acceleration of expansion in vaccines segment
5 June 2024
Pharmaceutical
Nanolek to produce Sanofi meningococcal vaccine in Russia
2 November 2021
Generics
Russian drugmaker Nanolek eyes more active foreign expansion in coming years
15 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin COVID-19 trial kicks off
15 May 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze