Relief and NeuroRx zone in on type 2 alveolar cells in COVID-19 trial

Swiss biotech Relief Therapeutics (SWX: RLF) and its US partner, NeuroRx, have announced the start of treatment of patients with RLF-100 at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.
This is part of a Phase IIb/III trial to assess RLF-100 as a treatment for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation.
"There is an urgent need for a treatment that can specifically protect type 2 alveolar cells and suppress excessive inflammation"RLF-100 is a patented formulation of aviptadil, a synthetic human vasoactive intestinal polypeptide, that targets alveolar type 2 cells in the lungs that could be the major target of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze