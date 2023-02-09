Sunday 24 November 2024

Relief Therapeutics

A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identification, development and commercialization of novel, patent-protected products intended for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases including metabolic disorders, pulmonary diseases and connective tissue disorders.

Relief's diversified pipeline consists of assets that have the potential to effectively address significant unmet medical needs, including Pku Golike, engineered with proprietary physiomimic technology, which is the first prolonged-release amino acid product commercialized for the dietary management of phenylketonuria.

The Swiss company has a collaboration and license agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of Olpruva (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease. Relief also continues to develop aviptadil for several rare pulmonary indications.

Further, the company is undertaking the clinical development of RLF-TD011, a differentiated acid oxidizing solution of hypochlorous acid intended for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa, a group of rare, genetic, life-threatening connective tissue disorders; RLF-TD011 has been granted Orphan Drug designation by the US Food and Drug Administration. Finally, Relief Therapeutics is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners.

Latest Relief Therapeutics News

Relief Therapeutics out-licenses PKU GOLIKE in the USA
22 March 2024
Swiss rare disease firm relieves chief executive of his post
22 November 2023
Relief Therapeutics pulls planned IPO
8 February 2023
FDA approves Olpruva for patients with urea cycle disorders
28 December 2022
More Relief Therapeutics news >


