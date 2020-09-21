Relief revs up on partnership for global commercialization of RLF-100

Shares of Swiss biotech Relief Therapeutics (SWX: RLF) were up more than 7% at 0.54 Swiss francs by early afternoon, after it announced the completion of the partnership agreement with USA-based NeuroRx for the commercialization of RLF-100 (aviptadil) worldwide.

The two companies have agreed to share all profits from sales of RLF-100 for all indications related to COVID-19 and potentially other respiratory indications on a global basis. They have agreed that NeuroRx will lead commercialization in the USA, Canada and Israel, while Relief will lead commercialization in Europe and the rest of the world. Profits from sales will be allocated to Relief and NeuroRx on a 50/50 basis in the USA, Canada and Israel, 85/15 (in favor of Relief) in Europe, and 80/20 (in favor of Relief) in all other territories.

