Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

vaxart_company

Vaxart

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform.

Vaxart vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury.

The US company has demonstrated that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications.

Its development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus, Vaxart’s first immuno-oncology indication.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Vaxart News

BARDA awards up to $500 million for vaccine clinical trials
16 July 2024
Hope for new antiviral that could earn Vaxart $130 million in licensing deal
7 July 2021
Shares in Vaxart veer upwards on Warp Speed selection
29 June 2020
HHS throws $628 million more at Emergent BioSolutions COVID-19 contract
2 June 2020
More Vaxart news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze