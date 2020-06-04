AstraZeneca and Accent to work together on RNA-based therapies

The UK's AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has upped its involvement in RNA-based therapies, inking a new collaboration deal with Accent Therapeutics.

Accent, a Massachusetts, USA-based startup founded in 2017, specializes in RNA-modifying proteins (RMPs), and the firms will work together to develop and commercialise oncology candidates using this technology.

RMPs represent a new approach for addressing the process disruptions that can lead to cancer, and can cause resistance to medicines.