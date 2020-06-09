AstraZeneca's Gilead glances fade after baffled reaction

Investors and analysts could have been excused for coughing up a few corn flakes as they read Sunday morning’s report from Bloomberg revealing that AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) had approached Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) about a mega-merger last month.

The speculation led to numerous analysts questioning why the Anglo-Swedish pharma major might embark on what would likely be a messy, drawn-out takeover of a company that operates in different therapy areas.

Current strategy 'working just fine'