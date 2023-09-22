Accent Therapeutics

Building upon industry-leading expertise in RNA-modifying proteins (RMPs) and the systematic mapping of both the RMP space and adjacent high-value areas for drug discovery, the company is building a flexible model that allows for a diversity of approaches to developing potentially transformative biomarker-driven cancer medicines.

Accent’s therapies are designed for both novel and known, but suboptimally-addressed, high-impact oncogenic targets with the potential to benefit large four patient populations with significant unmet need.