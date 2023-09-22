Sunday 24 November 2024

Accent Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small molecule precision cancer therapies targeting critical intracellular dependencies that span multiple types of cancer.

Building upon industry-leading expertise in RNA-modifying proteins (RMPs) and the systematic mapping of both the RMP space and adjacent high-value areas for drug discovery, the company is building a flexible model that allows for a diversity of approaches to developing potentially transformative biomarker-driven cancer medicines.

Accent’s therapies are designed for both novel and known, but suboptimally-addressed, high-impact oncogenic targets with the potential to benefit large four patient populations with significant unmet need.

Latest Accent Therapeutics News

$75 million Series C propels Accent's small molecule cancer drive
23 January 2024
Experienced names to aid Accent's move into the clinic
21 September 2023
AstraZeneca and Accent to work together on RNA-based therapies
4 June 2020
BRIEF—Accent raises $40 million to develop RNA-modifying technology
21 May 2018
