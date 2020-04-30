Sunday 24 November 2024

AstraZeneca in landmark deal for COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution

30 April 2020
oxford_university_credit_depositphotos

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and the University of Oxford today announced an agreement for the global development and distribution of the University’s potential recombinant adenovirus vaccine aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection from SARS-CoV-2.

The collaboration aims to bring to patients the potential vaccine known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, being developed by the Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group, at the University of Oxford. Under the agreement, AstraZeneca would be responsible for development and worldwide manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine.

To operate on a not-for-profit basis initially

