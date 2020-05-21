Sunday 24 November 2024

First 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses earmarked for UK and USA

Biotechnology
21 May 2020
An update on AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, reveals the firm has secured capacity to make one billion doses, with the first deliveries planned for as early as September 2020.

The firm also revealed it has received support of more than $1 billion from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to push development forward.

As a consequence, a Phase III clinical trial in the USA with 30,000 participants, and a pediatric trial, is planned for the fall.

