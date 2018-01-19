Sunday 24 November 2024

Barinthus Biotherapeutics

a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases.

Foremerly known as Vaccitech, the company announced in November 2023 that it had changed its name to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc to represent the evolution and expansion of its focus beyond vaccines. The company expects to begin trading under its new name and ticker (Nasdaq: BRNS).

Barinthus is advancing a pipeline of five product candidates across a diverse range of therapeutic areas, including: VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer.

Barinthus Bio names Leon Hooftman as new CMO
1 May 2024
Barinthus Bio considers options for VTP-200 program after failure
22 April 2024
Barinthus Bio presents interim data for VTP300 in chronic HBV
10 November 2023
Vaccitech rebrands as Barinthus Biotherapeutics
7 November 2023
