Saturday 23 November 2024

Another coronavirus vaccine candidate enters the fray

Biotechnology
5 June 2020
covid_big

A COVID-19 vaccine candidate hatched at the University of Queensland (UQ) is at the heart of a new collaboration with CSL  Ltd (ASX: CSL) and CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

The project will seek to accelerate the development, manufacture and distribution of the candidate, formalizing support provided by CSL to UQ and CEPI from the outset of the pandemic earlier this year.

CSL is already working with US antibody specialist SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB) to rapidly develop SAB-185, a COVID-19 therapeutic candidate said to be on track for testing in the coming months.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Plans agreed for two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses
5 June 2020
Biotechnology
FSD Pharma takes off as FDA backs Ph IIa COVID-19 candidate trial design
4 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Hydroxychloroquine barely beats placebo in COVID-19, but research goes on
4 June 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze