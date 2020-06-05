Another coronavirus vaccine candidate enters the fray

A COVID-19 vaccine candidate hatched at the University of Queensland (UQ) is at the heart of a new collaboration with CSL Ltd (ASX: CSL) and CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

The project will seek to accelerate the development, manufacture and distribution of the candidate, formalizing support provided by CSL to UQ and CEPI from the outset of the pandemic earlier this year.

CSL is already working with US antibody specialist SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB) to rapidly develop SAB-185, a COVID-19 therapeutic candidate said to be on track for testing in the coming months.