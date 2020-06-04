Hydroxychloroquine barely beats placebo in COVID-19, but research goes on

The latest study on hydroxychloroquine – a drug that US President Donald Trump boasted about taking – has shown that it was barely better than placebo at preventing COVID-19.

An article on the 821-patient trial was published on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), revealing that there was no significant difference in the outcomes between the placebo and hydroxychloroquine patients, who had household or occupational exposure to someone with confirmed Covid-19.

Side effects higher, but none serious