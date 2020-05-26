WHO says hydroxychloroquine coronavirus study suspended due to safety concerns

A trial of the currently-approved antimalarial and immunosuppressant hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for the novel coronavirus has been halted because of safety fears, said World Health organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday.
Last week, a study in medical journal The Lancet said there were no benefits to treating coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine, and that taking it might even increase the number of deaths among those in hospital with the disease.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly promoted the anti-malarial drug, against medical advice and despite warnings from public health officials that it could cause heart problems, and revealed he is taking the drug himself to avoid the virus.
