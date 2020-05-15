Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin COVID-19 trial kicks off

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has announced the start of a trial to evaluate whether the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, given together with the antibiotic azithromycin, can prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

This trial will be sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the NIH, and is being conducted by the NIAID-funded AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG).

Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) is donating medication for the study.