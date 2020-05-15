Saturday 23 November 2024

Sorrento soars on positive news from COVID-19 antibody program

Biotechnology
15 May 2020


Shares in San Diego, USA-based Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRNE) jumped over 200% on Friday, after the firm announced positive data from its COVID-19 antibody program.

The firm’s candidate, STI-1499, is intended to form part of an antibody cocktail dubbed COVI-SHIELD, which can prevent infection and can remain effective even if virus mutations render a single antibody therapy less effective over time.

The candidate is also expected to be developed as a stand-alone therapy, COVI-GUARD, due to the high potency it has exhibited in experiments to date.

