Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento is an antibody-centric, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for cancer, inflammation and autoimmune diseases.

The USA-based company's lead products are late-stage biosimilar and biobetter antibodies, as well as clinical CAR-T therapies targeting solid tumors.

Sorrento, which is also advancing a portfolio of adoptive cellular therapies, immuno-oncology mAbs, and antibody drug conjugates, announced in August 2016 that it was to acquire Semnur Pharmaceuticals through its subsidiary Scintilla Pharmaceuticals, to further deepen its pain management pipeline.

As a serial dealmaker, Sorrento had only weeks earlier announced it was to acquire fellow USA-based SCILEX Pharmaceuticals, also through its subsidiary Scintilla Pharmaceuticals and with the aim of developing and commercializing new pain management solutions.