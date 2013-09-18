Sunday 24 November 2024

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento is an antibody-centric, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for cancer, inflammation and autoimmune diseases.

The USA-based company's lead products are late-stage biosimilar and biobetter antibodies, as well as clinical CAR-T therapies targeting solid tumors.

Sorrento, which is also advancing a portfolio of adoptive cellular therapies, immuno-oncology mAbs, and antibody drug conjugates, announced in August 2016 that it was to acquire Semnur Pharmaceuticals through its subsidiary Scintilla Pharmaceuticals, to further deepen its pain management pipeline.

As a serial dealmaker, Sorrento had only weeks earlier announced it was to acquire fellow USA-based SCILEX Pharmaceuticals, also through its subsidiary Scintilla Pharmaceuticals and with the aim of developing and commercializing new pain management solutions.

Latest Sorrento Therapeutics News

Sorrento files for bankruptcy but Scilex to operate as usual
14 February 2023
Pain specialist Scilex to list on Nasdaq via SPAC merger
21 March 2022
Sorrento pencils deal to acquire SmartPharm
24 July 2020
Monoclonal antibodies 'could play complementary role' to COVID-19 vaccine
16 July 2020
