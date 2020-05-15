Humanigen latest to boast of COVID-19 drug prospects

US biotech Humanigen (OTCMKTS: HGEN) has announced that the first COVID-19 patient has been dosed in its trial of lenzilumab, the company’s anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) monoclonal antibody.
It is the first Phase III pivotal study of an anti GM-CSF monoclonal antibody in COVID-19 patients with Humanigen optimistic because of the drug’s performance in compassionate use patients.
Another positive, given the urgent need for treatments, has been the speed with which the program has moved through US Food and Drug Administration approval and site activation.
