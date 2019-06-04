Sunday 24 November 2024

A US biotech developing a portfolio of Humaneered monoclonal antibodies to address cutting-edge CAR-T optimization and the need for new oncology drugs that provide safer, better, and more effective cancer therapies.

Derived from the company’s Humaneered platform, lenzilumab, ifabotuzumab, and HGEN005 are monoclonal antibodies with first-in-class mechanisms.

In June 2019, Humanigen signed a collaboration with the Gilead Sciences subsidiary Kite to conduct a Phase I/II study of lenzilumab, an investigational anti-GM-CSF monoclonal antibody, with Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The objective of this trial is to determine the effect of lenzilumab on the safety of Yescarta.

Humanigen shares splinter on lenzilumab failure in COVID-19
14 July 2022
Coronavirus treatment hit by regulatory setback in the USA
10 September 2021
Humanigen files for EUA for lenzilumab in COVID-19
1 June 2021
Novel biologic could help fight severe COVID-19
4 November 2020
