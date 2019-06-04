Derived from the company’s Humaneered platform, lenzilumab, ifabotuzumab, and HGEN005 are monoclonal antibodies with first-in-class mechanisms.
In June 2019, Humanigen signed a collaboration with the Gilead Sciences subsidiary Kite to conduct a Phase I/II study of lenzilumab, an investigational anti-GM-CSF monoclonal antibody, with Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The objective of this trial is to determine the effect of lenzilumab on the safety of Yescarta.
