Novel biologic could help fight severe COVID-19

Californian cytokine storm syndrome specialist Humanigen (Nasdaq: HGEN) has executed its first licensing deal in the Asia-Pacific Region, with Telcon RF Pharmaceutical (KQ: 200230) and KPM Tech (KQ: 042040).
Humanigen is developing its lead drug candidate lenzilumab as an option to combat the immune hyper-response - a critical condition characterized by overwhelming systemic inflammation and multiple organ failure.
Lenzilumab is a novel engineered human immunoglobulin monoclonal antibody, with high affinity for human GM-CSF.
