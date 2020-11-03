CEPI extends COVID-19 vaccine deal with Clover Biopharma

CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, today announced that it will fund the development of the protein-based S-Trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidate by China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals, through a global pivotal Phase II/III efficacy clinical trial and to licensure in China and globally, if the vaccine is proven to be safe and effective.
CEPI’s total investment in Clover’s S-Trimer vaccine candidate will be up to $328 million, including previously announced commitments of $69.5 million which have funded pre-clinical studies and Phase I clinical trials, preparations for the global pivotal Phase II/III efficacy study, and initial manufacturing scale-up activities. Promising pre-clinical and preliminary Phase I data – which will be published in a peer-reviewed publication in the near future - indicate that S-Trimer is well-tolerated and produces strong neutralizing antibody and Th1-biased cell-mediated immune responses, which merit ongoing evaluation of the vaccine candidate.
Back in February, UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) entered into a deal to provide Clover with its pandemic adjuvant system for further evaluation of S-Trimer in pre-clinical studies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze