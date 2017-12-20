Chengdu-based Clover Biopharmaceuticals is seeking to develop transformative biologic therapies for the millions of Chinese patients who currently do not have access to modern biological medicines.

The company was founded by a team of scientists returning to China who have been selected for the Chinese National Thousand Talents Program. Leveraging Clover's biologics development capabilities, they want to change the paradigm in their country by bringing therapies to market that are currently out of reach for most people.

Their primary focus is on the China market but the team also plans to develop therapies globally if they meet an unmet need for patients worldwide.