Chengdu-based Clover Biopharmaceuticals is seeking to develop transformative biologic therapies for the millions of Chinese patients who currently do not have access to modern biological medicines.

The company was founded by a team of scientists returning to China who have been selected for the Chinese National Thousand Talents Program. Leveraging Clover's biologics development capabilities, they want to change the paradigm in their country by bringing therapies to market that are currently out of reach for most people.

Their primary focus is on the China market but the team also plans to develop therapies globally if they meet an unmet need for patients worldwide.

Latest Clover Biopharmaceuticals News

Clover joins COVID-19 vaccine party with Chinese launch
14 February 2023
Tackling Omicron key for COVID-19 vaccines in China, says analyst
25 January 2023
Clover's booster demonstrates robust neutralization of dominant Omicron variant
31 August 2022
COVID-19 ignited diversity in vaccine R&D. We must keep that spark alive
19 May 2022
