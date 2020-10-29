Sunday 24 November 2024

Takeda to distribute Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan

Biotechnology
29 October 2020
Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) said today that it will import and distribute 50 million doses of Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, starting in the first half of 2021, pending licensure in Japan, with the news edging the US biotech’s shares up 3.4% to $67.99 pre-market.

This effort is part of a three-way agreement among Takeda, Moderna and Japan’s Ministry of Health Labor and Welfare (MHLW). Moderna has previously announced that the 30,000 participant Phase III clinical trial of mRNA-1273 at the 100µg dose level in the USA is fully enrolled.

This follows Takeda’s recent announcement that it is establishing the capability to manufacture Novavax’ COVID‑19 vaccine candidate at its facilities in Japan to provide long-term supply to the Japanese population. Takeda’s efforts to bring Moderna’s and Novavax’ (Nasdaq: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine candidates to Japan are supported by the MHLW and the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED).

“Takeda is collaborating with the Japanese government and vaccine developers to provide rapid and sustained access to COVID-19 vaccines in Japan,” said Dr Rajeev Venkayya, president of the Global Vaccine Business Unit, Takeda, adding: “We have chosen to work with Novavax and Moderna, both of which have promising vaccine candidates, and will continue to support the global response to COVID-19 through R&D efforts across Takeda.”

Under the terms of the new agreement with the MHLW and Moderna, Takeda will be responsible for securing the necessary regulatory approvals prior to distributing 50 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Japan. Moderna will provide finished product and will support Takeda with its development and regulatory efforts.

