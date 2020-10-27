Takeda Pharmaceutical: first Japan, then the world

If any single chart could tell the tale of Takeda's (TYO: 4502) global pharmaceutical ambitions, it would be one showing change in annual revenues.

The company, which was originally founded in Osaka in 1781, has booked an impressively consistent annual revenue figure of around $16 billion to $18 billion for the last decade.

Last year, the revenue figure was $30.2 billion, and the firm has forecast over $31 billion for the Japanese financial year ending March 2021.