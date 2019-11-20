Sunday 24 November 2024

Myovant Sciences

A company formed by Japanese drugmaker Takeda and privately-held Roivant Sciences.

Myovant has a focus on women's health and prostate cancer and it has been granted an exclusive global license to relugolix by Takeda, and the drug looks likely to gain regulatory approval in 2020 or 2021.

Relugolix met its primary efficacy endpoint and all six key secondary endpoints in a Phase III study in men with advanced prostate cancer, it was announced in November 2019, teeing up regulatory submissions for the USA, Europe and Japan.

Latest Myovant Sciences News

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Takeda posts strong first half FY2024 results
31 October 2024
Takeda posts positive mezagitamab results for patients with IgAN
29 October 2024
