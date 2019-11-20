Myovant Sciences

Myovant has a focus on women's health and prostate cancer and it has been granted an exclusive global license to relugolix by Takeda, and the drug looks likely to gain regulatory approval in 2020 or 2021.

Relugolix met its primary efficacy endpoint and all six key secondary endpoints in a Phase III study in men with advanced prostate cancer, it was announced in November 2019, teeing up regulatory submissions for the USA, Europe and Japan.