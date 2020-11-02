Trial pause dents hopes for Regeneron coronavirus treatment

Trials of a leading antibody cocktail for COVID-19 have been suspended due to safety concerns, with parts of the study continuing in people with less severe cases of the disease.

Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) slipped on Friday after the firm announced the change in plan, following advice from the independent data monitoring committee (IDMC).

Based on a “potential safety signal” and “an unfavorable risk-benefit profile,” continued enrollment of more severe cases will be paused, pending more analysis, the firm said.