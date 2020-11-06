Hopes fade for Ilaris as coronavirus treatment

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has released disappointing data from an interim analysis of its CAN-COVID trial, testing the IL-1 blocker canakinumab in COVID-19.
The firm is studying the therapy as an option for people hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia and cytokine release syndrome.
The ongoing trial failed to meet its primary endpoint, showing that treatment with canakinumab plus standard of care (SoC) did not significantly better survival chances, compared with placebo plus SoC.
