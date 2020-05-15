To date, 16 COVID-19 studies show positive results

Currently, 21 ongoing COVID-19 clinical trials have reported interim results, of which 16 showed positive early results, says GlobalData.
The majority of these trials started in 2020, just after news of the virus started to emerge. These studies have an estimated end date between April 2020 and March 2021 that will provide more data on the efficacy of the treatments for COVID-19.
Scotty Chung-Siu, senior analyst at GlobalData, said: “These clinical trials are in phases, with 69% of them in early stage trials. The majority of them are investigating different drugs, either alone or combination treatments, with one using a secondary intervention.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze