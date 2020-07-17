Saturday 23 November 2024

Saga of hydroxychloroquine and COVID-19: A cautionary tale

Pharmaceutical
17 July 2020
covid_big

The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed every component of the health care and public health systems with tremendous pressure to identify effective therapies. The saga of hydroxychloroquine should serve as a cautionary tale about the evaluation and promulgation of treatments during urgent situations; COVID-19 is not the first such situation and, unfortunately, will not be the last, according to Dr Neil Schluger of New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York writing in the Annals of International Medicine.

“We should examine carefully not only what we know about hydroxychloroquine but also how we learned it, disseminated it, and put it into practice,” he said.

Dr Schluger’s comments came in response to publication of University of Minnesota Medical School researchers results from the first randomized clinical trial testing hydroxychloroquine for the early treatment of mild COVID-19 among persons who are not hospitalized.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
WHO panel puts final nail in coffin of Trump's touted hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 prevention
2 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
To date, 16 COVID-19 studies show positive results
15 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
JAMA's publication on hydroxychloroquine findings prove timely
19 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Hopes fade for hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment
18 June 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze