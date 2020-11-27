Sunday 24 November 2024

EMA/PRAC reiterates psychiatric disorder risk for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine

Pharmaceutical
27 November 2020
The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee (PRAC) has recommended updating the product information for all chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine-containing medicines following a review of all available data that confirmed a link between the use of these medicines and the risk of psychiatric disorders and suicidal behavior.

The review was initiated in May 2020 after the EMA had been informed by the Spanish Medicines Agency AEMPS of six cases of psychiatric disorders in patients with COVID-19 who were given higher than authorized doses of hydroxychloroquine.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are approved in the European Union for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, as well as for prophylaxis and treatment of malaria. They are not authorized for the treatment of COVID-19, but both medicines have been used as off-label treatment in patients with the disease. However, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have not shown any beneficial effects in treating COVID-19 in large randomized clinical trials.

Pharmaceutical
