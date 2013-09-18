Arecor is a biopharmaceuticals company with a proprietary platform it is using to develop a portfolio of products for diabetes. The firm seeks to reformulate approved proteins and peptides.

Arecor's product portfolio also includes a stable aqueous glucagon for emergency and artificial pancreas use, novel insulin formulations to deliver ultra-rapid acting insulin analogs, and an ultra-concentrated rapid acting insulin to enable the miniaturisation of devices.

In addition to its internal product portfolio, Arecor partners with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to deliver reformulations of their products, which would otherwise not be possible using conventional formulation science.