Argo Biopharma

A clinical-stage biotech developing next-generation RNAi therapeutics.

Founded in April 2021, Argo is a privately held company based in Shanghai. Since then, Argo has developed industry-leading RNAi platform technology named RADS (RNAi molecules with superior Activity, Duration and Safety).

As of Q1 2023, Argo's pipeline includes more than 20 therapeutic programs for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, hematology, complement pathway diseases, viral infection and neurodegenerative diseases. Five leading programs are in the clinical development stage, and all have demonstrated well-tolerated safety profiles and best-in-class potential.

$4 billion on the table as Argo flies flag for China's RNAi sector
9 January 2024
