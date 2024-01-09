Argo Biopharma

Founded in April 2021, Argo is a privately held company based in Shanghai. Since then, Argo has developed industry-leading RNAi platform technology named RADS (RNAi molecules with superior Activity, Duration and Safety).

As of Q1 2023, Argo's pipeline includes more than 20 therapeutic programs for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, hematology, complement pathway diseases, viral infection and neurodegenerative diseases. Five leading programs are in the clinical development stage, and all have demonstrated well-tolerated safety profiles and best-in-class potential.