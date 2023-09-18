Arialys Therapeutics

The Californian company is developing new precision medicines to specifically block pathogenic autoantibodies in the brain and meaningfully expand the treatment possibilities for neuropsychiatric disorders driven by autoimmune disease.

Arialys' lead therapeutic candidate, ART5803, is being developed as a potential treatment for anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, a life-threatening neurological disease that causes severe psychosis. ART5803 also has potential to treat autoimmune dementia.