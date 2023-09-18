Sunday 24 November 2024

Arialys Therapeutics

A biotechnology company pioneering new therapeutics for autoimmune neuropsychiatry.

The Californian company is developing new precision medicines to specifically block pathogenic autoantibodies in the brain and meaningfully expand the treatment possibilities for neuropsychiatric disorders driven by autoimmune disease.

Arialys' lead therapeutic candidate, ART5803, is being developed as a potential treatment for anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, a life-threatening neurological disease that causes severe psychosis. ART5803 also has potential to treat autoimmune dementia.

Peter Flyn joins Arialys as president and CEO
28 June 2024
Arialys launches with $58 million for autoimmune neuropsychiatric diseases
15 September 2023
