Arix Bioscience

The UK-based investor finances and advises companies ranging from start-ups to larger, later-stage firms. It has strategic relationships with the drugmakers Takeda, UCB and Ipsen.

As part of the agreement with Ipsen, the venture capital company will provide access to a network of professional and scientific advisors, and the chance to invest in opportunities in Arix’ new and existing businesses. In return, Ipsen will contribute research, development and commercial expertise to the partnership. The two companies will collaborate to identify opportunities and jointly create new companies focused primarily on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies.