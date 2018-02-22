Sunday 24 November 2024

Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience is a health and life sciences specialist investor in medical innovation.

The UK-based investor finances and advises companies ranging from start-ups to larger, later-stage firms. It has strategic relationships with the drugmakers Takeda, UCB and Ipsen.

As part of the agreement with Ipsen, the venture capital company will provide access to a network of professional and scientific advisors, and the chance to invest in opportunities in Arix’ new and existing businesses. In return, Ipsen will contribute research, development and commercial expertise to the partnership. The two companies will collaborate to identify opportunities and jointly create new companies focused primarily on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies.

Latest Arix Bioscience News

New start-up Quench Bio works on novel immunotherapy approach
27 January 2020
Imara raises $63 million for tilt at sickle cell disease
18 March 2019
Arix Bioscience deposes chief executive, seeks replacement
4 September 2018
Ipsen inks research collaboration with UK firm
21 February 2018
