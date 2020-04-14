Sunday 24 November 2024

"Arrakis Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery of a new class of medicines that directly target RNA."

"The company has developed a proprietary platform to identify new RNA targets and drug candidates to treat diseases unaddressed by today’s medicines. Arrakis is building a proprietary pipeline of RNA-targeted small molecules (rSMs) focused on cancer and genetically validated targets in other disease areas."

"The company brings together scientific leaders in RNA structure, chemistry and biology, along with a highly experienced management team and the backing of leading life sciences investors. The company is located in Waltham, Massachusetts."

Latest Arrakis Therapeutics News

Amgen and Arrakis enter a multi-target collaboration
11 January 2022
Advent reveals two new cancer firms and major Roche deal
15 April 2020
Arrakis Therapeutics inks $190 million upfront RNA drug deal with pharma giant
8 April 2020
